Aaron McEneff: 'Tallaght is my favourite place to play'

AARON McEneff is 'delighted' to secure his move to Shamrock Rovers and claims Tallaght Stadium is his favourite place to play.

The much sought after midfielder turned down offers from elsewhere to join the Hoops, including a new and improved offer from Derry City but the Dubliners' impressive venue seems to have played its part in his decision.

“I’m very happy signing for Shamrock Rovers; obviously it’s a massive club," said McEneff. "I’m delighted to get things done and I’m looking forward to the new season.

"Tallaght Stadium is my favourite place to play; whenever I was at Derry I loved coming down to play here because the pitch is always good, the facilities are brilliant and I loved coming down here because it gave me an excitement to go out and play a game of football.

"I’ve loved playing down here and I’m sure I am going to love playing for the home team.”

Rovers boss, Stephen Bradley was delighted to officially announce the player's signing claiming the chance to sign a player of McEneff's quality was too good to turn down.

“Aaron does a bit of everything. He scored a lot of goals this year. He can start the game and he can play higher up, he’s a bit of an all-rounder. He brings great energy and legs to our midfield.

He’s a great striker of the ball and he scores goals from all areas of the pitch, I think he’s shown that since he’s been in the league. He’s done that on a consistent basis so hopefully he can continue that with us next season. When he gets forward he scores goals and that’s one thing the fans like.

When you get a chance to sign someone of Aaron’s quality you don’t turn it down. You can never be happy with what you have as a team and a squad. You want players to fight for their place and Aaron coming in just adds to that because he’s a top player.

Aaron had options elsewhere but he’s made this decision and we’re delighted that he sees his football here, that he wants to come and play for us. I can’t wait to get started and get working with him.”