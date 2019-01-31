Albert Watson returns to sign for Ballymena United

Ballymena United have added Albert Watson to their squad after announcing his signing on Thursday night.

The Belfast born centre half previously spent ten seasons wearing the Sky Blue, amassing 316 appearances and scoring ten goals.

Making his debut at just 16, he became Ballymena United’s youngest ever club captain. Following a spell at Linfield where he secured back to back league and Cup doubles, the 33 year old centre half went on to captain full time North America Soccer League side FC Edmonton in Canada.

After a season playing in Iceland for KR Reykjavik, he has returned to the Irish League.

And maanager David Jeffrey is looking forward to working with Watson again

“Bryan McLoughlin and I are delighted to have signed Albert, bringing him home so to speak.

“In the first instance this is a short term contract to the end of the season when both Albert and ourselves will be able to review things.

“This is a set of circumstances where we all felt that it could be mutually beneficial, we have some big games coming up and in this part of the season we want to be as well equipped as possible.

“When Albert became available and expresses his desire to join us, it just made common sense. This it to the end of the season but who knows where it takes us from there.

“He is coming from full time football in Iceland and he is certainly up to speed fitness wise - his performance stats verify that he is in very good shape and we are very pleased that he has joined us.”

Watso said: “To work with David again from my time at Linfield is a big attraction but it’s about coming home to Ballymena United.

“ I was here ten seasons and I still love the place and the great proper football people behind the club.

“I have fond memories of playing here and now coming back here we’re sitting second in the league, in a cup final and the Irish Cup coming up this weekend. We have to believe that we can go on and win any trophy and that is why I am here. I want United to do well,” he added to www.ballymenaunitedfc.com