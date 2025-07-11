‘All done our end’ – Rangers wait on Wednesday issues for Djeidi Gassama move
The Gers boss, speaking at the club’s training camp at St George’s Park – which is also being used by the Owls – revealed the deal to bring the 21-year-old former Paris St Germain winger to Ibrox has been held up due to the highly-publicised issues, some of which are financial, surrounding the Yorkshire club.
“I think it’s all done our end,” Martin said.
“I think with Sheffield Wednesday and the difficulties they are experiencing, which is tough for them… obviously we’ve been here this week with them and I know a few of their guys and played with a couple of them and worked with a few of their staff members as well.
“It’s difficult for them. So we’re waiting on their end to be sorted, but I think we fully expect ‘Gas’ to be our player, hopefully very soon.
“He’s different to what we’ve got. I think we need a point of difference in the squad. We need a few and he’ll be one of them, hopefully.”
Martin also confirmed that Rangers have accepted an offer from FC Twente for defender Robin Propper.
The 31-year-old signed from the Dutch club last summer but struggled at times with the demands of Scottish football.
Martin said: “We accepted a bid from them, so I think it’s just a case of Robin deciding if that’s what he wants and agreeing personal terms and stuff.
“I’ve been really impressed with him as a guy but I think, obviously we signed some centre-halves, so it’s going to be difficult for him to play football.
“So I think if it happens, it’s a good move for him, and if it doesn’t, it will be because he’s decided it’s not what’s right for him and maybe he’ll look for something else.”
Meanwhile, midfielder Lyall Cameron believes he has adapted well to his summer move from Dundee.
Speaking to Sky Sports News, he said: “It’s just been a massive change.
“Moving through to Glasgow and everything, it’s been great. I just feel like I’ve fitted in straight away and I’ve really enjoyed it and I wouldn’t change it for the world, to be honest.
“I’m just enjoying my time here.
“As long as you do the basics, the rest will hopefully do it itself. I just need to keep working as hard as I can and hopefully perform well and score goals and help the team win games.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.