An in-depth look at how Manchester United can be tactically outmastered by Newcastle United

Newcastle United may sit second bottom of the Premier League after a 5-0 thrashing by Leicester, but they have a great chance to get back to winning ways when they face Manchester United on Sunday.

While that may sound odd, given the stature of their opponents, this is a Man United team in transition under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.The Red Devils are no longer the force they once were. Solskjaer has injury and selection problems, with Aaron Wan Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba all set to miss out, and they have failed to win away from home in their last 10 outings.They were held by AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night and drew 1-1 with Arsenal in their last Premier League match. We take a look at SEVEN key tactical areas that could see Newcastle pick up a much-needed three points.

Pace on the counter-attack could exploit the gaps Young leaves

1. Ashey Young is a weak link

Can the midfielders break the lines to put pressure on Man United's defence?

2. Support the striker

Could DeAndre Yedlin have a key role to play?

3. Overlaps on the right flank

The full-backs were all at sea against Leicester.

4. Defensive reshuffle

