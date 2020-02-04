Andy Waterworth fires Linfield back on top

DAVID Healy’s Linfield are back on top of the Danske Bank Premiership table – but it certainly wasn’t a champagne performance against gutsy Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park last night.

It took a double strike from Andy Waterworth – he took his goal tally to 15 for the season – to bail out the Blues in what was another disjointed showing.

Just as they did last month, Kris Lindsay’s Swifts came to frustrate the current title holders.

They even had the audacity to sneak into a first half lead, through Daniel Hughes. But not for the first time, Waterworth came to his team’s rescue – and he certainly deserved the ovation he received from the fans at the finish.

Following their disastrous result at Larne last time out, David Healy, made a staggering six changes to the team, drafting in, Mark Stafford, Mark Haughey, Andy Waterworth, Kyle McClean, Rory Currie and Niall Quinn.

Even though Swifts boss Kris Lindsay was busy before the close of the January transfer window, his two new signings, Guillaume Keke and Francis Brennan had to settle for a place on the substitutes’ bench.

Due to the suspension of Michael Carvill, Caolin Coyle was handed a starting shirt.

The Blues dominated possession right from the off and, on five minutes, Haughey blazed over the crossbar from the edge of the box when he perhaps should have done better.

Lindsay’s team were pulled apart from a blistering run from Stephen Fallon on 16 minutes and when cut the ball back across the box, Kirk Millar attempted a cheeky Rabona-style shot that that flashed just inches over the crossbar.

Against all the odds, the Swifts forged ahead on 26 minutes. In their first meaningful raid forward, Rhyss Campbell and Kris Lowe combined to carve open the Linfield defence, leaving Hughes in the clear and his low shot rebounded off a post before ballooning the net.

It was the striker’s first goal since October.

But the stunned Linfield fans were celebrating within 60 seconds – a goal that will give defender Alan Teggart nightmares.

His wayward header, straight from the Linfield kick-off, was gobbled up by the alert Waterworth, who shot low under the body of Conor Byrne.

The Blues were almost in front seven minutes later. Kirk Millar fizzed a great free kick across the face of the goal, which required a mere tap-in, but there were no takers at the back post.

Then, Waterworth’s persistence on the left almost paid a dividend when his cross landed on the head of new boy Rory Currie, whose weak effort was easily saved by Byrne.

And, just seconds from the break, Waterworth took off on another trademark foray into the box,but could only pull his shot wide of the target.

Linfield missed a glorious nine minutes after the restart.

Cooper’s inch perfect pass put Millar in the clear, but have spotted Byrne charge off his line, the midfielder attempted an audacious lob that sailed over the crossbar.

They went close again just on the hour when Niall Quinn was hauled down just outside by Caolin Coyle, only for Millar’s free kick to be deflected over the crossbar by a Swifts defender.

But the Blues were in front for the first time on 64 minutes. Quinn’s speculative cross from the right was met by Waterworth and his flick header looped over Byrne and into the net off the post.

The Blues almost grabbed a third 15 minutes from time Quinn’s corner kick was met by Mark Stafford, whose thumping header was somehow hoofed off the line by Dylan King.

LINFIELD: Ferguson, Stafford, Haughey, Callacher, Waterworth, Cooper, Millar, McClean, Fallon, Currie (Stewart 73), Quinn.

Unused subs: Moore, Shevlin, Clarke, Kearns, Hery, Boyle.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Byrne, Wilson (Brennan 77), King, Hughes, Smyth, Teggart, Lowe, Coyle, McAleer, Campbell (Patton 76), McGinty (Keke 70).

Unused subs: Johnston, Redman, Convie, Fitzpatrick.

REFEREE: Lee Tavinder.