Ards boss Colin Nixon looking to get season up and running against Glentoran

Ards manager Colin Nixon was pleased with his side’s showing in their league opener against Crusaders when they lost 4-2 but now he wants his side to get their first win of the campaign against Glentoran on Saturday afternoon.

The Glens will also be looking for their first league win as they lost to Cliftonville at the Oval last weekend.

And Nixon knows the east Belfast side will also be looking to put three points on the board.

“They are all tough games in this league. This could be the toughest Danske Bank Premiership in a long time.

“Those teams who have come up are both very good and all the other teams have strengthened their squads.

“It is going to be tough against the Glens. Like us they lost their opener and they will be keen to pick up some points straight away so it will be a tough game.

“I have no doubts about that,” he added.

And Glentoran boss Ronnie McFall, who watched his side lose 2-1 to the Reds last weekend, says they are still trying to bring players in.

“All the rest of the clubs have their squads settled. We haven’t.

“All the players we were interested in were gone, so we have to hunt in England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

“We can’t talk about objectives. It depends on who we can get in. It isn’t getting players in. We have been hunting since we came in, and a lot of players we have been talking to have been playing full-time, and they don’t want to play part-time football.

“I need six or seven players, that’s the truth. We will see what happens. We looked solid at the back last Saturday. A lot of players put a shift in, but we certainly need strengthening. That goes without saying.”