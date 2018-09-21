Ards manager Colin Nixon expects a tough clash against Dungannon Swifts

Ards manager Colin Nixon is expecting a tough test at Stangmore Park on Saturday afternoon even though Dungannon Swifts have gone through an upheaval in recent days.

Nixon’s men will face a Swifts side without former manager Rodney McAree - who has left to join Coleraine.

They are also bottom of the league standings at present - but Nixon knows that his side are in for a battle tomorrow afternoon.

“Rodney leaving had nothing to do with us and last weekend’s game was against Coleraine and they also had nothing to do with us.

“All we can do is prepare as well as we can and we have had them watched and I know their system and we will prepare for the challenge they will bring.

“I am looking forward to it and it is a game that Dungannon will think they can take something from and we think the same.

“And hopefully it will be a good game of football and we will see what happens on the days,” said Nixon.

And Nixon says his side’s league position is maybe not a reflection on how his side has been performing in recent weeks.

“We are unbeaten in five games so we are on a good run butwe are not as high as we should be due to the fact that the fixtures have thrown up all the big teams.

“So we are not really where we want to nbe in the league and we are just going to work away and push on.”