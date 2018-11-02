Ards manager Colin Nixon targets three points against Dungannon Swifts

Ards manager Colin Nixon is hoping for a change of fortune as his side entertain Dungannon Swifts in the Danske Bank Premiership.

The two sides lie 10th and 12th in the league standings and the Ards boss is hoping his side can get their hands on three important league points.

“A win in this league is massive. Two or three wins can move you up the table because there is very little between the sides.

“This is a tough league and there are no easy games but we want to pick-up three points against the Swifts and start pushing ourselves up the table.”

And Nixon believes Dungannon will be no pushover with new boss Kris Lindsay on board.

“Kris has done well and got a couple of positive results.

“They are a good side and have been for a number of years.

“They will be coming here looking to take the three points, so we have to be ready for that challenge.

“I have a number of players out and a few coming back but I am playing my cards close to my chest.

“The injuries are what they are and we just have to get on with it and that is what we are doing.”

And Dungannon manager Kris Lindsay knows his side are coming in to an important time of the season with three massive games coming up.

“We have Ards away from home, and we need to pick points up there, then we have Institute and Warrenpoint,” said Lindsay.

“They are three massive games and we need to be approaching those games looking for wins.

“But there are no easy games in this league.”