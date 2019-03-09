Ards manager Warren Feeney up for challenge that lies ahead

Both managers at Glentoran and Ards will be looking for three points on Saturday afternoon in the Danske Bank Premiership.

The Glens Gary Smyth will be looking to get points on the board as they look to claim seventh spot off Institute in the league standings as that would get them a European play-off game at the end of the season.

While Ards manager Warren Feeney will be desperate for another three points as he attempts to drag his side away from the automatic promotion spot - which is currently filled by Newry City.

Only goal difference is keeping Ards off the bottom spot and former Northern Ireland international Feeney knows that points at this stage of the season are vitally important for this side with the end of the season looming large on the horizon.

And the new Ards boss was glad that his side won his first game in charge.

“It was crazy weekend for me. It is not nice when someone loses their job but I wanted to get back into football.

“It’s my life and when the opportunity came along I took it with both hands.

“It was a bit of a whirlwind and I had about a week with the players, kept it simple and got the result we wanted.

“I know we are bottom of the league but I believe in what I am about and we have given ourselves a chance.

“I like a challenge and you have to believe in what you do and get the players to respond to that.

“I have been in the position before with Newport and I am not going to say that I can do it, but I know you have to get the best out of the players and keep it simple for them.

“When I came in something had to change because they had been conceding too many goals and not scoring enough goals.

“They had won three games all season and we are going to lose games.

“A manager once told me ‘if you win don’t go to high and if you lose don’t go to low, just stay in the middle’

“And that is one thing I have learnt is not to go in guns blazing.

“You have to work out who to pick on and who not to pick on. You have got to get that balance right,” he said.

And Feeney admits he expects a big test when his side take to the pitch at the Oval tomorrow afternoon.

“It is putting belief into the players - they have been conceding to many goals - and we will go there as underdogs but it is all about getting belief back.

“I believe we can go there and get the win. Hopefully we can give ourselves a chance of staying up.”