Ards manager Warren Feeney wants players to work hard against Warrenpoint Town

Manager Warren Feeney admits he has been delighted with Ards players attitude since appointment, but has warned them they still have a long way to go to ensure Premiership surival.

Feeney, has guided Ards to a victory over Newry City and then last weekend’s draw at Glentoran, but he isn’t taking anything for granted when they entertain Irish Cup semi-finalists Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.

“Tp be fair the boys have been briliant since I have come in and I told them that we need to win games and something had to change,” he stated.

“They have bought into what I want but it’s very, very early days and there’s a long, long way to go yet and all we can do is just concentrate on game to game.”

Feeney was happy with his side’s battling display, which earned a point at the Oval, especially after Kym Nelson was red carded just before half-time.

“Listen at the end of the way it’s all about what you can do and what way you think you can win the game,” he added.

“All we can do is concentrate on us, we are two games in two games unbeaten, but I have been in situations before where it can change like that, so I have to keep making sure the boys work hard and see where it takes us,” added Feeney.