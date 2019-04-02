Arsenal and Valencia CF Line Up for STATSports SuperCupNI Challenge

Two of the biggest clubs in Europe will make their debuts at this summer’s STATSports SuperCupNI with Arsenal and Valencia CF signing up for the international youth tournament.

English Premier League giants Arsenal will cross the Irish Sea with their Under-15 team to challenge in the competition’s Junior section.

Spanish club Valencia CF will fly their talented Under-17 squad to contest the Premier section.

The participation letters from both clubs were finalised directly via the new relationship between SuperCupNI and Global Premier Soccer. This collaboration also played a key role in securing new event sponsor STATSports earlier this year.

“We are excited to welcome clubs of the international calibre of Arsenal and Valencia to the STATSports SuperCupNI,” said chairman Victor Leonard.

“When you consider the talented players who came through both clubs’ academies there is no doubting the high quality we can expect to see in a few weeks time.”

David Silva, Isco and Jordi Alba are all graduates of Valencia CF’s youth system while players such as Jack Wilshere and Alex Iwobi also progressed through the ranks at Arsenal.

“We are indebted to Global Premier Soccer who were able to initiate both clubs participation via their network of contacts and tournament expertise of hosting events worldwide.”

“Super Cup NI has a rich tradition of bringing together the best clubs and youth players from across the world and I am proud to add Arsenal FC to the list of iconic clubs to attend this globally recognized event,” said Arsenal Academy Manager Per Mertesacker.

Like Arsenal, Valencia CF have a worldwide reputation for the standard of their youth academy. The man tasked with heading it up is Luis Martinez.

He said: “We look forward to attending the prestigious STATSports SuperCupNI this summer and visiting Northern Ireland with our U-17 team for the first time which will provide the highest level of world class competition for our team.”

The 38th edition of the world-renowned international youth football tournament will run from Sunday, 28th July, to Friday, 2nd August. It will be hosted in the Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council areas on Northern Ireland’s North Coast.