Arsenal's celebrity fans ask who gets Arsene Wenger's coat?

Arsenal's celebrity fans have reacted with shock to the news that manager Arsene Wenger will leave the club after 22 years at the helm.

It was announced on Friday that the 68-year-old, who has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his spell in north London, will step down at the end of the season.

Wenger is the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, having taken charge of 823 games.

And Arsenal's famous supporters have shared their reactions to his departure.

Piers Morgan, who had been a vocal critic of Wenger, tweeted: "Breaking: Wenger out."

Journalist and TV presenter Robert Peston wrote: "Such mixed feelings about Wenger resignation. I wanted him to go, but I miss him already. He was magnificent for us over many years, but it was time #Arsenal."

Comedian Jack Whitehall tweeted: "Wexit is actually happening! What the hell!? #Wenger"

Alongside a crying emoji, actor Asa Butterfield tweeted: "Merci Arsene."

Sol Campbell, who played under Wenger at Arsenal, said simply: "Wow!"

Radio 1 DJ Greg James saw the funny side, and alongside a photoshopped version of Wenger's big coat, wrote: "BUT WHO GETS THE COAT?! I WANT THE COAT. SHOTGUN THE COAT."