attitude key FOR RANGERS

Rangers will finally get their Scottish Cup campaign off the mark at Bellslea Park tonight when, at the second time of asking, Graeme Murty’s men travel to Highland League side Fraserburgh.

The Ibrox boss has no doubts as to the challenge that awaits the Light Blues.

“We need to be ready for a difficult pitch and we need to ready for a close-in encounter with guys who are desperate to be the story of the year in Scottish football,” said Murty. “We have to respect that and show the same attitude that we have shown in our last two games.

“If we do that, then I’m sure we can overcome any challenge presented to us.”

Lee Wallace, Kenny Miller, Bruno Alves, Ryan Jack, Graham Dorrans, Ross McCrorie and Jordan Rossiter are all unavailable for Rangers through injury. James Tavernier is suspended, meaning there is every likelihood that Northern Ireland international Lee Hodson will line up in the back four, whilst new signing Greg Docherty from Hamilton Accies is ineligible, having been signed after the original scheduled date for the fixture.

Meanwhile the departure of central defender Danny Wilson to Colorado Rapids is one that many friends of Rangers have greeted with unease, given the player’s recent form. Murty attempted to outline the reasons behind the transfer.

“Danny found it very difficult in the circumstances prior to my own appointment,” said Murty. “He wasn’t in the squad and he felt as though he wasn’t going to be in our long-term plans so he decided to look elsewhere.

“I came in and he was recalled to the team and I have to say I thought he did a fantastic job, scored vital goals and stood up to big challenges and won big games for us.

“He decided that he had an option that he’d worked really hard to get for himself.

“We had a bit of a heart-to-heart - he and I sat down for 40 minutes chatting about his options.

“He knows what I think of him as a person and as a player but he has decided that he and his family would benefit from a new challenge.

“I couldn’t hand-on-heart stand in his way, I couldn’t make him honour his contract.

“I want the players to be happy, content and striving to make this place better, Danny felt that his heart was away from this place - and I thought it was better for all concerned to let him go.

“As we stand I am happy with the options we have.

“We have brought Russell Martin in, we have Ross McCrorie coming back from injury, we have David Bates, who has gone from strength-to-strength and both Fabio Cardoso and Bruno Alves are returning from injury.

“We have options there and you never know someone might come in for another one of our central defenders and that would necessitate a change in policy from us.”

Murty emphasised that an offer for Alfredo Morelos from China would not be considered unless an alternative, improved target could be identified in the last few hours of the January transfer window.

“I am sure right up until the window closes we will be fielding calls about our players,” said Murty. “We have to make good solid footballing decisions to enhance our squad and make sure that we have a positive second half of the season.”

‘The Broch’ currently lie second in the Highland League, overwhelming Forres Mechanics 6-1 in their most recent outing, having scored no fewer than 78 goals in 22 league games.