Austrian defender set to feature for Derry City in Cliftonville friendly

Declan Devine has named a strong squad for what he describes as "more than just a normal friendly" against Cliftonville at the Brandywell on Friday night.

The Derry boss says that it is important for his squad to get as much game-time as possible given the limited number of matches over the past few weeks while Austrian underage international, Marc Ortner and new signing, Darren McCauley are also set to feature.

"The boys are off for a week's holidays after this, and it will be all hands to the pump on their return given that we have nine matches to negotiate in little more than five weeks after the break.

"That raises the importance of Friday night's match for us and I'm delighted that Cliftonville have agreed to provide the opposition.

"Darren McCauley will play as promised and we will have a trialist in as well, but I'm also delighted to say that we have nine Academy players in the squad. I want the Derry public to see the quality of youngsters around the club and the amount of work going on at development level.

"I would really love to see a good crowd, given that we haven't had very many games recently and it will be another few weeks before we're back in competitive action here."

The match kicks off at 7 p.m. and admission is £5 for adults with under-16's free.

The Derry squad is- Peter Cherrie: Nathan Gartside, Marc Ortner, Ciaran Coll, Greg Sloggett, Jamie McDonagh, Gerardo Bruna, David Parkhouse, Darren McCauley, Jack Parke, Aidy Delap, Jack Malone, Orrin McLaughlin, Ronan McKinley, Ronan Boyce, Eoghan Stokes, Micheal Harris, Brendan Barr, Ally Gilchrist, Barry McNamee, Evan McLaughlin, Patrick Ferry.