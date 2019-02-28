Awards: Countdown on to gala night for Northern Ireland football

The prestigious NI Football Awards will return in May to celebrate the best football in Northern Ireland has to offer.

The gala event, hosted by the Crowne Plaza on May 13, will bring together the great and good of the game.

The biggest night on the football calendar is organised by the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association in partnership with the Northern Ireland Football League.

NI Football League managing director Andrew Johnston said: “The inaugural NI Football Awards last year were a phenomenal success and I’m delighted that the NI Football League will partner with the Football Writers’ once again for the premiere event of the football calendar.

“The Awards are fantastic recognition for the stand-out performers this season across all our leagues.”

For the first time, this year’s ceremony will be streamed live via the NI Football League’s Facebook page.

Awards include Player of the Year, Manager of the Year and International Personality of the Year.

NIFWA Chair Keith Bailie said, “These awards are woven into the fabric of football in this country, dating back some 50 years.

“In 2018, we took the bold step of rebranding under the title of the NI Football Awards.

“The event was a massive success with a record attendance, rewarding the achievements of the likes of Jonny Evans, Oran Kearney and Gavin Whyte.

“This season has been another fantastic year for football in Northern Ireland, so we have plenty to look forward to.”