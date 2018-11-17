Bailey Peacock-Farrell is loving life with Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was pleased with the fact that his side did not concede a goal against the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The Leeds United stopper had little of note to deal with against a very disappointing Rebublic side but he was pleased not to have to pick the ball out of the net against Martin O’Neill’s men.

“It was good to get a clean sheet. For myself and the rest of the team it is always nice to not concede.

“We look back at the chances that we had and I feel we were the better team so it is slightly disappointing that we didn’t put them away.

“To be fair coming away with a 2-0 or 3-0 victory would have been a fair result. We deserved to win the game.”

And Peacock-Farrell says is was not easy watching on as Northern Ireland squandered several goal scoring opportunites.

“It is frustrating that we aren’t putting the opportunities away but you have to take the positives that we are getting into those positions regularly.

“That’s the hardest part, now we just have to work on getting the ball in the net.

“We’ll take the positives out of this game and build into Austria.”

He also believes that Michael O’Neil’s side are heading in the right direction ,and even after winning just twice in 12 games, having lost all three of their opening Nations League Group B3 matches. he is enjoying his time with Northern Ireland.

“We have a great team and it’s fantastic for me to be playing behind experienced players like Jonny Evans and Craig Cathcart.

“I’m really enjoying being part of the Northern Ireland squad and am relishing the opportunity that I’m being given.

“We will give it another go against Austria on Sunday at Windsor Park,” he added.