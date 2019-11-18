Bale set to become a Manchester United player in January, Pogba to leave: Premier League rumours

Manchester United could finally land Gareth Bale.

Gareth Bale is set to become a Manchester United player in January, according to the Sun on Sunday.

Manchester United have long been linked with Bale, and with Real Madrid keen to offload the Welshman's wages, a deal could be on the cards in January.

French star Paul Pogba would likely move in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

Reportedly Real are confident a deal can be done in January, yet could wait until the summer.

Bale's camp are said to be very keen to leave the Spanish capital, having endured a frosty relationship with Zinedine Zidane.

The rest of today's headlines:

French giants PSG are supposedly interested in Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City may look to bring in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, should Leroy Sane move the other way. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are looking at winger Matheus Pereira, who is currently at West Bromwich Albion on a loan deal from Sporting Lisbon. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are considering a January move for £43m-rated Villareal defender Pau Torres. (Daily Mail)

The Daily Mail say that Cristiano Ronaldo has given the green light for Juventus to sign Manchester United’s Paul Pogba in January

Crystal Palace are plotting a £20m move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. (The Sun)

Roma will need to pay £18m to Manchester United to buy Chris Smalling permanently. (Metro)