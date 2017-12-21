Ball boy Jaden dizzy after Bristol City Cup heroics against Man United

A Bristol City ball boy has described being swung around in celebration by team manager Lee Johnson as "amazing".

Johnson ran to the touchline and picked up Jaden Neale, 10, after his team's winning goal against Manchester United on Wednesday night.

The Robins celebrated a 2-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final win against Jose Mourinho's team at Ashton Gate.

Korey Jones scored the winning goal in injury time, following an earlier goal by Joe Bryan.

Jaden told the Press Association: "When Korey Jones scored the goal, Lee Johnson ran down the sideline.

"I ran to Lee Johnson and he swung me around. It was really amazing. When he swung me round it made me feel dizzy.

"It was a competitive game - it was great to watch world-class players play."

Jaden - described as a "City mad fan" by his family - plays for Bristol City Academy's Under-10s team as a striker and a winger.

He started playing football at the age of five and was spotted by a scout for the academy months later. At the age of nine, he was signed by the academy and has been a ball boy ever since.

His mother Laura Neale said: "He just stands out there in the cold and wet, through the good times and the bad times.

"To do it last night was amazing. He is a City mad fan. We go to every home game."

Ms Neale was also at Ashton Gate for the match and could see Jaden in his ball boy position.

"Once they scored at the end, everybody just stood up so I didn't see Lee Johnson pick him up," she said.

The family were unaware of the pictures and videos of Johnson picking up Jaden until they returned home later.

"It was just amazing to see," Ms Neale added.

"To see Jaden's face - it just made his day. He has been waiting for weeks and weeks to be ball boy at this game. It is definitely a moment to remember."

City face five games in a fortnight before they take on runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City in the semi-final.