Ballinamallard United: UEFA licence push towards ‘squeezing in every second’ on Irish Cup adventure

Ballinamallard United chairman Tom Elliott admits the club’s volunteers have been “squeezing in every second” leading up to the landmark Irish Cup final - and loving every minute of the dream adventure.

United will meet top-flight Crusaders on May 4 in the Irish Cup showpiece aiming to follow up the history-making first appearance on the domestic knockout trophy’s main stage by pulling off the greatest single result in Ballinamallard’s history.

Semi-final success over Warrenpoint Town last weekend has led to a frantic push on and off the field by the Bluefin Sport Championship club.

The latest fresh challenge centres on a special application to UEFA for what’s reported as an “extraordinary” European licence bid.

It is understood contact between the Irish Football Association and European football’s governing body has secured a May 3 deadline for United to submit the application.

The shock run to the Irish Cup final, which has included wins over Premiership-based Dungannon Swifts and Warrenpoint, puts Ballinamallard one win away from Europa League qualification and a six-figure cash injection.

Elliott has confirmed this season, due to the club’s second-tier status, marks the first since 2012 that Ballinamallard opted out of the UEFA licence application process.

“No club in the Championship has ever had to apply for the European licence, so it’s another bit of history I suppose and these things seems to be happening on a rolling basis at the minute!” said Elliott. “We are a club run by volunteers so everyone is squeezing in every last second on each day, alongside own commitments, towards getting everything ready.

“But no-one’s complaining and all we can do as a club is just savour everything about this situation.

“It would be amazing to bring European football to the people of this club and, hopefully, by May 4 we will be enjoying another moment of history.”

Ballinamallard have an agreement in place with Portadown to stage any potential European games at Shamrock Park.

“There is a ground share agreement with Portadown and we’ve also been in contact with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council,” said Elliott. “From our own viewpoint, Ferney Park would not qualify due to areas such as capacity or segregation.

“However, there is still a lot of work to be done on an administrative level towards completing our European licence application.

“Thanks to seven years of previous applications we have some experience and things already in place, which should help.

“But it’s just another massive team effort by everyone around the club.”