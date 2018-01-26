Ballymena and Linfield both hoping to bounce back from disappointing results

Linfield and Ballymena United will both be looking to bounce back from disappointing results when they tackle each other at the Ballymena Showgrounds tomorrow afternoon.

Linfield will be looking to vent their frustration against the Sky Blues after being beaten 3-2 by Glenavon at Windsor Park last weekend.

Linfield's manager David Healy

That defeat leaves them 18 points behind Danske Bank Premiership leaders Crusaders - although they have two games in hand.

United on the other hand will be hurting after their 4-2 defeat to Crusaders in the County Antrim Shield Final on Tuesday night.

The Crues ran riot at the Ballymena venue and manager David Jeffrey will be looking for a big reaction from his side.

And Linfield boss Healy says his side must do better in the coming weeks.

Ballymena's Jim Ervin

“Everybody is bitterly disappointed and I get that. But no-one would have gone home and beaten themselves up as much as I did, until we get back in and I speak to the players and we go again.

“But there is one thing I can assure the people about - 24/7, seven days a week I have little time to do anything else.

“My life revolves around Linfield and my family fully understand that and every training session we are trying to get the best out of the players.

“So I say ‘stick with us, stick with the players’ and let us just see where we end up this season.

“Is it going to be a title winning performance? Probable not but we certainly have to finish the season as strongly as possible.”

And Healy knows that Ballymena will be smarting from their Shield Final defeat and that his side lost to the Sky Blues earlier in the season.

“It was another game that we led in and then we got done by a freaky free-kick and a wonder goal from Johnny McMurray.

“And it is a game that Linfield - especially at this time - will not find easy and going down there they will have the bit between their teeth.

“It will be a big game and it is a game that I have to make sure that I pick the right blend of players, the right blend of characters and the right blend of quality to make sure we get the right result against Ballymena.

“It has not been our season so far this year but there is still loads to play for.

“We want to qualify for European football and we also have the Irish Cup to compete for.

“So I would ask the fans to stick with the players, keep getting behind the players.

“I get the fans frustrations because there is no one more frustrated than my staff and myself,” said Healy to www.linfieldfc.com

And Ballymena United skipper Jim Ervin says they shot themselves in the foot against Crusaders on Tuesday night

“It was ten minutes of madness. I thought in the first six or seven minutes we had started the game brightly and were on the front foot.

“Then they get the first goal and we have two or three minutes of madness.

“To be honest we killed ourselves. And as much as we battled in the second half to get back into it.

“We did at 3-1 but then we go and concede another sloppy goal and that killed us.

“So we had to dig in deep and play for a bit of pride. We did that and we kept going till the end and that is all we could do,” said Ervin.

And Ervin - the former Linfied defender - says all the players in the United dressing room will be looking to put the record straight when the Blues come to town tomorrow afternoon.

“We will take each game as it comes and we have Linfield coming here on Saturday.

“It is something we are looking forward to and it will be a really good game and a good battle.

“We will be looking to put the Shield defeat in the bin, get the win and get the three points. We want to get back on track.”