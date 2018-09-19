Ballymena United and Welders County Antrim Shield match called off

Wednesday night’s County Antrim Shield first round tie between Ballymena United and H&W Welders at Dixon Park has been called off for health and safety reasons.

The match was being played at a neutral venue because of ongoing work on the pitch at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

No new date has yet been fixed for the game but the winners will host Ballyclare Comrades in a quarter-final.

The other last eight games see Larne face Ards, Linfield takeon Glentoran and Crusaders tackle Cliftonville.

Ties to be played on October 23.