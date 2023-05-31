News you can trust since 1737
Ballymena United announce Jim Ervin as the club's new manager on a three-year deal

Ballymena United have confirmed Jim Ervin as the club’s new manager as the ex-Sky Blues captain takes his first foray into management.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 31st May 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read

The Warden Street club had been looking for a new manager following David Jeffrey’s decision to step down via mutual consent following the Irish Cup final defeat to Crusaders.

Kenny Shiels, Paul Kee, Dean Shiels, Gerard Lyttle and Warren Feeney had all been linked with the role, however, Ervin has been tasked with leading Ballymena United forward.

Ervin makes a return to The Showgrounds after spending eight years at the club, where he made 277 appearances and won two trophies after leaving Linfield in 2014.

Jim Ervin has been appointed as the new manager of Ballymena United. Picture: Ballymena United websiteJim Ervin has been appointed as the new manager of Ballymena United. Picture: Ballymena United website
United finished 9th in the Danske Bank Premiership last season and have already lost Ross Redman (Portadown) and Jordan Williamson (Crusaders) in the summer transfer window, whilst question marks remain on the futures of Josh Kelly, Craig Farquhar and David McDaid.

Ervin left Ballymena in June 2021, where he would then sign for Carrick Rangers and he would make 74 appearances for the Amber Army.

