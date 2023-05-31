The Warden Street club had been looking for a new manager following David Jeffrey’s decision to step down via mutual consent following the Irish Cup final defeat to Crusaders.

Kenny Shiels, Paul Kee, Dean Shiels, Gerard Lyttle and Warren Feeney had all been linked with the role, however, Ervin has been tasked with leading Ballymena United forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ervin makes a return to The Showgrounds after spending eight years at the club, where he made 277 appearances and won two trophies after leaving Linfield in 2014.

Jim Ervin has been appointed as the new manager of Ballymena United. Picture: Ballymena United website

United finished 9th in the Danske Bank Premiership last season and have already lost Ross Redman (Portadown) and Jordan Williamson (Crusaders) in the summer transfer window, whilst question marks remain on the futures of Josh Kelly, Craig Farquhar and David McDaid.