Ballymena United announce Jim Ervin as the club's new manager on a three-year deal
The Warden Street club had been looking for a new manager following David Jeffrey’s decision to step down via mutual consent following the Irish Cup final defeat to Crusaders.
Kenny Shiels, Paul Kee, Dean Shiels, Gerard Lyttle and Warren Feeney had all been linked with the role, however, Ervin has been tasked with leading Ballymena United forward.
Ervin makes a return to The Showgrounds after spending eight years at the club, where he made 277 appearances and won two trophies after leaving Linfield in 2014.
United finished 9th in the Danske Bank Premiership last season and have already lost Ross Redman (Portadown) and Jordan Williamson (Crusaders) in the summer transfer window, whilst question marks remain on the futures of Josh Kelly, Craig Farquhar and David McDaid.
Ervin left Ballymena in June 2021, where he would then sign for Carrick Rangers and he would make 74 appearances for the Amber Army.