Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey is Manager of the Month for December

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey has been named Manager of the Month for December, by NIFWA.

In the month, Ballymena defeated Linfield, Warrenpoint Town, Crusaders, Ards and Newry City, as well as playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Coleraine on Boxing Day.

Jeffrey, who has won the award an incredible 36 times, said: “I cannot tell you just how much this award means to me. I appreciate each one of these awards, and I’d like to thank the Football Writers’ for their support.

“December was a wonderful month for Ballymena United. My backroom staff and the players deserve tremendous credit for their efforts over the festive period.”