Ballymena United: County Antrim Shield semi-final with Linfield off after pitch inspection

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey
The County Antrim Football Association have confirmed the postponement of tonight’s game between Ballymena United and Linfield.

“Follow a pitch inspection, this evening’s Co Antrim Shield Semi Final between Ballymena United & Linfield has been postponed,” confirmed the Co Antrim FA over social media.

Linfield manager David Healy. Pic by Pacemaker.

This marks the second occasion in which the last-four tie has been called off.

Crusaders will await the winners of the match on Tuesday, January 22.

Heavy rainfall led to an initial postponement for the November 27 date, with the latest pitch inspection resulting in the same outcome.

Saturday’s game with Institute at The Showgrounds in the Danske Bank Premiership was also postponed due to a waterlogged playing surface.

