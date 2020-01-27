Ballymena United in the dark over Glentoran's pursuit of Adam Lecky

David Jeffrey says Ballymena United have been left in the dark with regards to Glentoran’s pursuit of Adam Lecky.

The Glens made Irish League record bids for both the Sky Blues striker and Cliftonville’s Joe Gormley last week in an audacious attempt to bring them to The Oval.

Lecky started Ballymena’s defeat at Crusaders on Saturday and, speaking afterwards, Jeffrey suggested “you are probably better asking Glentoran” when asked about Lecky’s future.

“Their chairman has been in contact with ours, and I have been speaking with our chairman regularly, I have spoken with Adam, but we’re no further on,” said the Sky Blues boss.

“We’ve heard nothing more from Glentoran, our chairman hasn’t been contacted since.

“You would be better advised going to Glentoran and speaking to them.”

Jeffrey admitted his frustration with the bid being public domain, revealing it was public knowledge before Ballymena United had been contacted about the record bid being placed.

“I think it’s a bizarre way to do business, but I respect the fact that people go about their business in different ways,” he said.

“I think the fact that it was in the public domain before we were contacted as a club is a strange one.

“And then to go for two targets at once, but then that’s maybe the financial prowess Glentoran have now.

“That’s Glentoran’s business, and it would be inappropriate for me to comment on how they do it.”

Jeffrey was quick to praise the professionalism of Lecky in the face of the transfer speculation.

“Adam’s performance was tremendously professional,” he said. “It didn’t affect him.

“I’ve said to him that he is the same as any other player we have and if there’s an opportunity that comes along where he feels his career can be bettered then that’s fine.

“We have to look after the club, but we’ll also look after the player.

“I don’t really know how else to clarify the situation, and we have tried to keep him informed,” added the Sky Blues boss during the post-match discussion.