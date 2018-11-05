Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey blasts talk of title coming to Showgrounds

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey is too long in the tooth to think his Sky Blues will challenge for this year’s Danske Bank Premiership.

United saw off league leaders Glenavon at the Showgrounds on Friday night which means they stay in third place in the league rankings.

Before the success against the Lurgan Blues United had beaten league champions Crusaders 3-0.

But the former Linfield boss was having none of it when asked after the Glenavon game that his side could be in contention to fight for the league title.

“Catch yourself on,” he said.

“Nobody is getting carried away. It’s another positive step but it’s only three points.

“When you have won 32 trophies, 35 manager of the month awards, and nine manager of the years, I’d like to think you know something about the game.

“If people start writing daft headlines like that.. I do take it as a compliment, but we’re not there yet.”

And Jeffrey believes there is very little between all the sides as the league race starts to pick-up pace before the busy festive period.

“It’s also incredibly tight in this league. Last Saturday we beat Crusaders and were third, but if we had lost we would have been sitting seventh.

“ It’s fine lines and thin margins. All the teams in the league have strengthened this year. It’s a tough league.”

And Jeffrey says he has not turned up at the Showgrounds to have an easy time and that the drive to succeed still burns bright with the Ballymena manager.

“Bryan McLaughlin and I are not here at Ballymena just to be involved in football, as great a club as this is.

“When Paul McAreavey identified players for us in the summer, I said to each of them ‘with respect, you need to be like Bryan and myself’. You need to want to win’.

“Bryan and I came here with a clear purpose.

“We’re not there yet, but at this moment in time, we’re going in the right direction.,” he added.