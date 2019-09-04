Ballymena United quintet agree new deals

Ballymena United have confirmed new deals for five of their current first teamsquad at Warden Street.

Steven McCullough, Scot Whiteside, Andrew McGrory and Jude Winchester have all agreed a two-year extension to their current contact.

Central deender Jonathan Addis has extended his contract by a year.

The quintet all signed for the Sky Blues under manager David Jeffrey and amassed a combined 188 appearances during last season en route to guiding the club to second place in the league and Europa League football.

The United boss is delighted to have tied all five players down to The Showgrounds.

“Since we have come to the club Bryan (McLaughlin) and I have worked along with Paul McAreavey to bring in young players who want to play and be successful and, most importantly, want to do that here at the Showgrounds,” Jeffrey told the club website.

“Last summer we signed a number of players who filled that criteria and had a squad of players who earned that success - the reward for which we witnessed over the summer.

“It is important, however, not to dwell on the here and now.

“We constantly look to plan ahead and as a result we are delighted that we can begin securing the future by extending the contracts of these five young men.

“With the likes of Lecky, Millar, Friel and Burns already committed for the next two years, we are promoting long term stability in the squad.

“With an average age of just over 25, but with significant depth of experience, these gentlemen fit the bill of youth, ability and hunger to play and win.

“They continue to grow as players and we’re delighted that they’ve chosen to put their faith in Bryan, myself and our staff team to develop them further,” added the Sky Blues boss.