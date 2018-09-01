Ballymena United see off Warrenpoint Town

Ballymena United hit six against sorry Warrenpoint Town as David Jeffrey’s men get three league points on the board after a 6-1 victory.

And it was a first half that will live long in the memory of the travelling United faithful.

As goals from Johnny Addis, James Knowles, Stephen McCullough and Reece Glendinning gave United a lead they would never lose.

Cathair Friel and Ryan Mayse were on target after the break with Alan O’Sullivan scoring for Town who worryingly have no points with five games gone.