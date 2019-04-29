Bangor's promotion confirmed by NI Football League

The NI Football League has confirmed that Bangor have been promoted to the Bluefin Sport Premier Intermediate League for the 2019/20 season.

The North Down club return to the NI Football League after a two year absence since being relegated in 2017.

Bangor clinched the Ballymena & Provincial Intermediate League on Thursday past against title rivals St. James’ Swifts at Suffolk Road as they continue a remarkable season which has seen them win 25 of their 26 league games to date.

Other applicants for the Bluefin Sport Premier Intermediate League next season included Crewe United, Moneyslane, St. James’ Swifts, Strabane Athletic – however only Bangor met the criteria of winning their respective league and complying with the required ground criteria.

Bangor will replace the outgoing Sport & Leisure Swifts, whose relegation from the third tier was confirmed on Saturday.