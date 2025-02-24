Barry Ferguson expected to be named as Rangers caretaker manager as former NI international Steven Davis is reportedly in the running
The Belgian was sacked by Ibrox chiefs on Sunday night after the Light Blues' disastrous domestic campaign so far, finding themselves 13 points behind leaders Celtic and being knocked-out of the Scottish Cup by second-tier Queen's Park.
The hierarchy in Govan made the decision to part company with Clement after the 2-0 home defeat to St Mirren on Saturday.
It now means the Glasgow giants are now looking for their fifth manager in the last four years.
According to Sky Bet, Davis - who had an interim spell in charge before Clement's appointment - is 12/1 to become temporary boss.
However, reports elsewhere in the Scottish media have suggested that former Rangers star Barry Ferguson is to be handed the reins in a caretaker role until the end of the season.
Ferguson enjoyed two successful stints as a player at Ibrox, winning five Scottish Premiership titles and five Scottish Cups.
He has previous managerial experience at Clyde, Kelty Hearts and Alloa Athletic but now could be tasked to bring a bit of stability to his boyhood heroes between now and the end of the campaign.
Other contenders include former 'Gers boss Steven Gerrard, ex-player Russell Martin and current first-team coach Issame Charai.
The Scottish club are expected to release details of their new managerial set-up within the next 24 hours as they face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday night.
What adds even more intrigue into Rangers' long-term decision is that they are reportedly in the midst of a possible takeover from a US-based consortium.
