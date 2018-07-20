BARRY GRAY: ‘It is about helping the legs and heads’

Cliftonville boss Barry Gray will bounce back from disappointment in Denmark with renewed belief in a bright domestic season.

Joe Gormley’s penalty kick provided the Reds with the lead over Nordsjaelland until 58 minutes as Cliftonville finished down by 2-1 and 3-1 on aggregate in the Europa League exit.

However, Gray set aside short-term pain to focus on long-term benefits off the back of the continued progress by his developing squad.

“It is about helping the legs and the heads,” said Gray from Denmark. “The whole experience was one of which I’m immensely proud, not only of the players but the whole club and how everything was conducted on and off the pitch over both legs.

“To get the first goal was a brilliant achievement but we needed the cushion of a second.

“We managed to get minutes in across the two ties for some summer signings and, overall, it marks another sign of the squad’s development.

“The reaction from the supporters, some of whom had been travelling for days to get to the match, showed how much they appreciated the efforts against a quality side.

“We’ve still work to do, of course, with a tough road ahead but there are so many positives to take from the summer to date.

“It is not just about the European aspect, everything has been encouraging and we feel the jump from this time last year shows a group now united.

“The aim now is to use the work put in preparation for the Europa League to help us domestically.

“Our work has opened up doors we would never have had the opportunity to explore to be honest, in terms up tactics, systems and styles.

“I cannot express how proud I am, to be honest, in the professional manner with which we approached everything.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Neeson, Ives, McGovern, C.Curran (Garrett, 84), Harney, R.Curran (McDonald, 64), Breen, J.Donnelly (McMenamin, 73), R.Donnelly, Bagnall, Gormley.

Subs (not used): Catney, Dunne, A.Donnelly, McNulty.