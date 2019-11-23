Barry Gray knows there’s plenty of work still to be done at Warrenpoint

Warrenpoint Town haven’t had too much to smile about this season.

But that all changed last Saturday when they pulled off one of the shocks of the season so far when they knocked Coleraine off the top of the Danske Bank Premiership following their 3-1 win at Milltown.

The overriding feelings at the final whistle were relief and joy, after all this was only their second win this term.

Boss Barry Gray though is determined not to get too carried away by one result as he knows his side still have work to do.

“It was nice to come back and get the win against Coleraine for me as a local man and the attachments I have with the club,” he said.

“But it’s my job to make sure we don’t get too carried away with it.

“We are already talking about the next game and what we need to do.

“I can’t give any praise to anyone until the end of the season and we’re still in the league, it’s as simple as that.

“We have to be demanding that type of performance, it won’t work every week, don’t get me wrong we know that.

“The big tragedy will be that you can see what the group can do but they go out next week and not perform.

“Consistency is going to get us out of this situation.”

Alan O’Sullivan, Lorcan Forde and Brandon Doyle were in sparkling form for the Point last week. Gray was delighted by their performance, but he knows he will need to add to their quality.

“You have to give them credit as they had to go for long periods with no type of attacking flair last week, then when it comes hey have split seconds to be on top of their game,” he said.

“They did it and you can’t ask for much more from Brandon, Sully and Lorcan. They were first class.

“At the minute we have two or three players who are giving you that bit of quality going forward.

“I think we’re a long way off a balanced squad that allows us to tweak and make changes and do things differently.”

The Crues picked up their first win in seven last week with a late victory over Carrick Rangers.

“It was a welcome win because we had drawn a lot of games of late,” said boss Stephen Baxter.

“We’ve been chopping and changing and trying to find a bit of rhythm.

“When you have a settled team, things can become easy, but suddenly when you lose a lot of players things change, and it becomes a test.

“So, it was important to start picking up three points again.”