Barry Gray returns to Warrenpoin Town as club look for 'stability' after difficult start

Barry Gray has taken over the reins again at Warrenpoint town following the departure of Stephen McDonnell.

'Point confirmed McDonnell's exit last night with the club rooted to the bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership.

As we revealed last night sources close to the club confirmed Gray would be making a return to Milltown.

Managing Director Connaire McGreevy, welcomed his return in a statement released by the club.

“This appointment is about stability following a rough start to the league campaign,” he said.

“Barry has been here before and got the t-shirt, and knows full well the battle we face to get competitive in this league.

“The work going on behind the scenes to transform the club continues, but it is imperative that Premiership status is maintained.

“Barry gives us the time and space required to get the business end tied up as we plan for the long-term future."