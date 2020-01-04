Barry Gray strengthens squad for league battle on eve of Warrenpoint Town cup tie

Warrenpoint Town’s Irish Cup preparations featured confirmation of a double deal designed to add to the club in a fight against relegation out of the Danske Bank Premiership.

On the eve of a visit by Bluefin Sport Championship side PSNI to Milltown, Warrenpoint announced the capture of midfielders Stuart Hutchinson and Kealan Dillon alongside an extension to Brandon Doyle’s loan deal from Linfield to the end of the season. Hutchinson arrives from PSNI, with Dillon previously at League of Ireland outfit Athlone Town.

It offers a boost to Town boss Barry Gray as he turns his focus to the knockout stage having bolstered Warrenpoint’s league points tally by 10 since October.

“No disrespect to PSNI but Saturday is about us as we are in the leading seat as such,” said Gray. “They are coming here trying to nip it off us, we’ve been that way in the last 10 or 11 games, trying to nip it off someone else.

“So that’ll be nice and nice to bed in some of the new players, if the registrations are sorted.

“And maybe an opportunity, looking at some of our attacking players who have been so honest for us over the last number of games in the defensive work they’ve done, to get a wee bit more of a free rein and on the scoresheet.

“But there’s no guarantee in that, we’ve been here before with teams like PSNI where we’ve been them and it’s an easy motivation for them to come and try to steal something off a Premiership team.

“So we have to be careful about what we do and how we do it as well.”

SADLER’S PEAKY BLINDER IRISH CUP FIFTH ROUND: (1.30 kick-off times) - Banbridge Town v East Belfast, Knockbreda v Dergview, Queen’s University v Linfield; (3 o’clock kick-off times) - Ards v Carrick Rangers, Ballinamallard United v Dollingstown, Ballyclare Comrades v H&W Welders, Ballymena United v Crumlin Star, Cliftonville v Hanover, Crusaders v Dundela, Glenavon v Coleraine, Glentoran v Portadown, Institute v Dungannon Swifts, Larne v Belfast Celtic, Loughgall v Rathfriland Rangers, Newry City AFC v Bangor, Warrenpoint Town v PSNI.