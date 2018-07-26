Bertie Peacock side will face Greenisland in Minor final at SuperCupNI

Some 35 years after Bertie Peacock helped found the Milk Cup, a club that carries the great man’s name will play at the Coleraine Showgrounds in the competition’s first ever Minor final.

Along with Victor Leonard and Jim Weir, Peacock founded the famous competition in 1983, after a long and illustrious playing career.

The Bertie Peacock Academy, named after the former Coleraine and Celtic great, booked their place in the first ever Minor final with a 3-0 victory over Linfield Under 13s at Anderson Park.

Now, Soren Stewart’s team will play Greenisland at the ground synonymous with Peacock. Friday’s Coleraine Showgrounds final will kick-off at noon.

Manager Stewart explained, “This is a club from Coleraine, named after Bertie Peacock, a man who means so much to the tournament. I thought Linfield were competitive today, but I am more than proud of my boys for reaching this final.

“It means everything for the club to be in this competition. Everyone knows Bertie’s association with the Milk Cup.

“We are just delighted to carry Bertie’s name forward as a cub, and hopefully we can go one step further and make the Peacock family proud. It gives us an added incentive.”

Looking ahead to today’s final against Greenisland - who edged past Portadown on penalties in their semi - Stewart added, “We drew with them in the group stages. That was probably one of the best games in the tournament. They are a very good side so we know how tough it will be.”

Shea Brennan opened the scoring for Berties in the 24th minute with a deflected effort.

The Coleraine club doubled their advantage 14 minutes into the second half when Luca Doherty was fouled inside the box. Leon Boyd stepped-up and converted the penalty.

It was 3-0, three minutes later. Boyd scored against, jinking his way through the Linfield defence before slotting home.

At Seahaven, National League Greenisland defeated Irish League side Portadown to join the Bertie Peacock Academy in the final. After a 1-1 draw, the County Antrim club won a dramatic penalty shoot-out 5-4. Jack Patterson scored for Greenisland, while Ethan De Sousa was on target for the Ports The final should be a tight encounter. The two clubs drew 1-1 in a group game on Tuesday.

In the Globe final, Dungannon Swifts will play West Ham United while Glentoran will play Coleraine in the Vase final. The Glens defeated Reeds 8-0 in the Vase semi-final, which means the Indian side have now shipped 52 goals in four games.