Bertie Peacock Youth hit 17 against rivals in Minior Section at SuperCupNI

Bertie Peacock Youth recorded one of the largest margins of victory in SuperCupNI history on Monday afternoon, with a 17-0 victory over Indian side Reeds Football Academy.

However, spare a thought for the boys from Hyderabad. While their flight from Asia to Manchester on went smoothly, they missed their connecting flight to Belfast. Instead, Reeds took the overnight Liverpool to Belfast ferry, arriving in Northern Ireland at 6am on Monday, just four hours before their match at Ulster University’s Coleraine campus kicked-off.

The new Minor competition is for players aged Under 13, with all games played at Ulster University’s Coleraine campus.

The new tournament also signaled a return to the SuperCupNI for Irish League after sitting on the sidelines for almost three decades. The Northern Ireland Football League clubs grasped the opportunity with both hands, with victories for Coleraine, Glentoran and Linfield.

Glenavon and Glentoran played out the day’s most entertaining game at Ulster University Coleraine campus, with the Lurgan Glens racing into a 4-0 lead, only for the Glens of Belfast to roar back and win 5-4 with a last-gasp winner.

Glentoran’s big rivals Linfield were also celebrating on Monday afternoon. The Blues defeated Scottish side St. Johnstone 1-0.

Local club Coleraine marked their return to the competition that has been played on their doorstep since 1983 with a 2-0 win over Dungannon Swifts. The Swifts also have Milk Cup pedigree. They were the last Irish League club to win a trophy at the tournament, lifting the 1989 Junior section with some help from future Northern Ireland international Keith Gillespie.

There was an impressive win for another local team. Renowned youth club Greenisland recorded an impressive 5-0 win over Fermanagh side Ballinamallard United.

Londoners West Ham United are one of the three non-Northern Irish teams competing in the Minor tournament. The club with a rich pedigree in this tournament marked their return to Ulster with a 2-1 win over Portadown.

Today’s fixtures at the Ulster University campus sees Glenavon face Linfield, Glentoran take on St. Johnstone, Greenisland face Bertie Peacock Youths, Dungannon Swifts play Portadown, Coleraine host West Ham United and Indian side Reeds look to restore some pride against Ballinamallard United.