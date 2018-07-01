Blackburn’s Jack Doyle claims his loan spell with Derry has made him mentally stronger

JACK Doyle regrets not pursuing a loan move to the League of Ireland sooner, insisting he returns to Blackburn Rovers after his short spell with Derry City mentally stronger for it.

The left-back believes he’s ‘grown as a person’ during his four month experience on Foyleside and hasn’t ruled out a return to Brandywell Stadium in the future.

At 21 years of age he knows he’s at a vital stage of his development and having been one of the club’s most consistent performers since joining last February, he leaves for League One club, Blackburn with his reputation enhanced.

His final match for the club against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght on Friday night was his 20th of the season and while he’s disappointed he won’t be involved in the upcoming Europa League qualifier, he explained it was time to return to Ewood Park and mull over his options.

With 12 months to run on the deal he signed last January he’ll hope to impress manager, Tony Mowbray during the upcoming pre-season friendlies if he’s to remain at the club he’s been at since the tender age of 10.

“A few things popped up back at home but you never know what happens in the future,” he said. “I could be anywhere, I could be back here next year, you never know. I just want to kick on and see where it takes me.

I could be anywhere, I could be back here next year, you never know. I just want to kick on and see where it takes me. Jack Doyle

“People have different opinions on me but I just have to get on with it. Football has its ups and downs and I’ll fight for anything. If I want something I’ll go and get it.”

Reflecting back on his time at Derry, Doyle wished he had of made the move earlier in his career.

“I should’ve done this years ago,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot playing in front of these big stadiums, big crowds. It’s made me grow as a person and made me stronger. I’ve learned a lot from it.

“Missing out on the Europa League was a disappointing factor but what can yo do? It would’ve been great to feature in that but I have to take it on the chin and move forward.”

Doyle netted once for City and it proved to be the winning goal against Waterford at Brandywell Stadium back in April. That was a special experience for the youngster but he’s not the type to dwell on past successes as he looks to take his career to the next level.

“You can’t beat that. It was a big thing for me personally and we got the win. But you can’t dwell on the past. You have to keep moving forward and we’ll see what happens in the future.

“I’ve learned a lot and taken a lot of things into my game. I’m learning each game and it will hold me in good stead and hopefully I can kick on from here.

“It’s been up and down and I just want to thank Kenny (Shiels) and the staff and players and all the fans who have made me feel so welcome.

“I’ve enjoyed it and really loved my time here and wish the club all the best in the future.”