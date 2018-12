Banbridge Town enjoyed festive success in the Mid Ulster FA on Boxing Day morning by lifting the Bob Radcliffe Cup.

They scored two goals in each half to defeat Dollingtown 4-0 at Lakeview Park, Loughgall.

Conor Downey scored a brace in the first half to give Town a good cushion going into the second half.

Stephen Acheson and Michael Allison were both on target for Town to secure a comfortable victory.

Banbridge Town's Micheal Allison celebrates his goal with Darren McGrath