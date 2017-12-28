BORDER REGIMENT CUP: Crumlin Star shine to see off Downpatrick in final

Crumlin Star claimed Border Regiment Cup glory yesterday with a convincing 4-1 defeat of Downpatrick, writes Joshua Bunting.

Success at Seaview arrived thanks to goals by Joe McNeill, James Doyle, Noel Halfpenny and David Fearon.

Philip Traynor’s second-half finish proved little more than a consolation to Downpatrick.

It was Crumlin Star who created the first opening as Paul Berne latched on to Gary Lavery’s corner but fired over the crossbar.

Downpatrick goalkeeper Kieran Gordan made a fantastic save to keep out Berry McKervey but the latter then picked out McNeill on 12 minutes for the opening goal.

The impressive McKervey doubled Crumlin Star’s lead with his second assist, as Doyle enjoyed the benefits before the half-hour mark.

McNeill then created another good opening but fired his low effort just wide of the target.

Gordan made a fine save off McKervey’s long-range effort then denied the Star man early in the second half as Star dominated.

Halfpenny added number three with quick reactions to convert as Gordon failed to hold on to Lavery’s initial effort.

Lavery had a goal disallowed for offside before Ciaran McNeill was forced into his first save of the final on 60 minutes to frustrate Andrew Telford.

Telford displayed clever footwork to work space for another shot but steered it wide then picked up Aaron McGarry’s pass and fired over the target.

Neil Teggart’s header bounced off the crossbar following a free-kick by Blaine Connolly as Downpatrick attempted to keep the tie alive.

Another free-kick led to Traynor’s finish when a McGarry delivery caused problems for McNeill between the posts.

Miguel Chines squandered a sight of goal but Crumlin Star closed out the final with a fourth courtesy of Fearon.