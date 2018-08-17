Bosses aiming to be on target as Warrenpoint Town visit Institute

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin believes Saturday’s home clash against Warrenpoint Town, is more important than last week’s clash at Linfield.

’Stute, who suffered a 3-0 loss at Windsor Park, go into tomorrow afternoon’s encounter knowing a positive result would see them move six points clear of their opponents.

“Saturday’s game is one which we talked about before the start of the season in regards teams who will be in and around us,” he stated.

“No disrepect or without naming any names, but everyone probably has a fair idea who’ll be in top six and who’ll be in the bottom six, so we need to work hard and hopefully get another three points.

“Look the players enjoyed the experience of playing our first game at the Brandywell and we managed to get three points against Newry City. We had fantastic support against Newry and that was great to see and it definitely lifted the boys, so we’ll be looking forward to the same again this weekend.”

The ’Stute boss confirmed that recent signing Aaron Canning may feature tomorrow.

“Aaron missed pre-season so he’s a wee bit behind the rest of the boys, but he’s putting in extra sessions. He’ll train this week and if he comes through that, then he’ll definitely come into contention for Saturday.”

As for Warrenpoint gaffer Stephen McDonnell he’s looking for his side to register their first point of the campaign.

“It’s a game we have to target and try to get seomthing out of, whether it’s a point or three points,” he insisted.

“We have had tough fixture list starting with Coleraine and Glenavon and after this Saturday, we have Crusaders, Ballymena, Linfield and Cliftonville all in a row, so it certainly has been a tough start for us, so we definitely have to target to get something at Institute,” he confirmed

“Institute play a lovely brand of football and we know that, but no disrepect to them or Newry City but they are teams we have to really target to get something from, so it will be important to come away from the game with something.”