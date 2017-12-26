Boxing Day results: Danske Bank Premiership

Glentoran were the big winners on Boxing Day as they claimed all three points at the expense of David Healy's Linfield.
Gary Haveron's Glens got the better of rivals Linfield with a 2-1 success in the 'big two' derby at The Oval, while league leaders Coleraine shared the spoiled with Ballymena United at Ballycastle Road.
It was a Whyte Christmas for Crusaders as Gavin Whyte's two goals were enough to sink Cliftonville 2-0. It means the Crues are now four points behind the Bannsiders with a game in hand.
Danske Bank Premiership table
Results
Ards 1-0 Carrick Rangers
Ballinamallard Utd 0-1 Dungannon Swifts
Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena Utd
Crusaders 2-0 Cliftonville
Glenavon 1-0 Warrenpoint Town
Glentoran 2-1 Linfield