BREAKING: Newry City and Glentoran game called off due to ‘serious traffic incident involving the match officials’

Northern Ireland Football League officials have confirmed the postponement of tonight’s Danske Bank Premiership game between Newry City AFC and Glentoran “due to a serious traffic incident involving the match officials”.

A message posted over the official NIFL social media account announced the decision at 6.54pm ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off time.

Newry City’s official club account also issued a tweet regarding a “traffic accident at Greenbank outside tennis courts on the Warrenpoint road causing SEVERE delays”.

More to follow...