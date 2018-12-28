Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic aiming to inrease title gap over Rangers

Celtic will travel across Glasgow on Saturday afternoon for the final ‘Old Firm’ fixture of 2018 in much better heart than might have been the case some weeks ago.

Brendan Rodgers’ side has notched up three consecutive Premiership victories to move to the top of the table with a three-point advantage over their great rivals.

An injury list that has cleared up in recent times and now sees only Kieran Tierney and Leigh Griffiths unavailable before the winter break has been the catalyst for a renewed confidence and belief from the Parkhead men as the manager acknowledged.

“We go into it in really good form. In terms of the level of our game, everything I’d want to see as a coach in terms of intensity, pressing and aggression has been very good,” said Rodgers.

“When we have the ball, we can play these big games with a calmness which is always very important. Even when it went to 2-2 at Aberdeen, we still had that calmness and belief that we could go on and score more goals.

“The team over the last few months has done well. It’s a big game - but these are games we really enjoy and we’ll go into it looking to perform well and get another win.”

Under Rodgers Celtic have enjoyed an excellent record at Ibrox – but the Parkhead boss dismissed previous results as merely an afterthought.

“The records aren’t important. What is important is how we play. We go into this game in good form which is important. The players are confident - but we know we always have to work to win there and that’ll be our aim. Our momentum has been really good and the team has good energy.

“We’ve played very well at Ibrox in the past. We’ve dealt with the game as opposed to the occasion and that’s always important.”