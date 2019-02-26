Brendan Rodgers confirmed as new Leicester City manager

Brendan Rodgers has been appointed the new manager of Leicester, the club have announced.

The 46-year-old has signed a deal until June 2022 after compensation was agreed with Celtic.

Rodgers replaces Claude Puel after the Frenchman was sacked on Sunday with the 2016 champions 12th in the Premier League.

Leicester said in a statement: “Leicester City Football Club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Brendan Rodgers as its new First Team Manager.

“Brendan, 46, has signed a deal with the Foxes to June 2022 and will be at King Power Stadium for Tuesday night’s Premier League visit of Brighton & Hove Albion. He will take charge of the squad for the first time ahead of Sunday’s trip to Watford.

“Joining the Club’s established team of First Team staff will be Assistant Manager, Chris Davies; First Team Fitness Coach, Glen Driscoll; and First Team Coach, Kolo Toure.”

Rodgers said he would “give his life” to making supporters proud of the club after being announced as manager.

“I’m very privileged and honoured to be here as Leicester City manager and I’ll give my life to make the supporters proud of their club,” Rodgers said.

“Together, we’ll be stronger and I’m looking forward to working with the players, staff and supporters to make the right steps forward.”

Rodgers ends his stay at Celtic after nearly three years having won seven trophies.

He won successive Scottish Premiership titles in 2017 and 2018 and also won the Scottish Cup twice and the Betfred Cup three times.

He leaves Celtic eight points clear of Rangers at the top of the table.

His appointment at Leicester sees the Northern Irishman return to England for the first time since being sacked by Liverpool in 2015.

He guided the Reds to a second-placed in 2014, losing a five-point lead with three matches remaining to finish behind Manchester City.