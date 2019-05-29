Callum Byers targets top six with Dungannon Swifts

Dungannon Swifts have confirmed the capture of Callum Byers.

The 21-year-old centre-back, previously with Ards, has been described as “young and hungry” by Swifts boss Kris Lindsay.

“I am delighted to get Callum to the club,” said Lindsay. “He’s a player I’ve been aware of for a couple of years now and he fits in perfectly with what we are trying to build at the club.

“He’s young and hungry but still has good experience within our league and obviously in a position that we are looking to strengthen.

“I believe he will be a great addition to Dungannon Swifts and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Byers has spent the past three seasons on the books at recently-relegated Ards.

“I am delighted to be signing for Dungannon Swifts, I can’t wait to get started,” said Byers. “When I first heard that Dungannon were interested in signing me, I was excited.

“I’ve heard it’s such a great family club, everyone around the club is super and there is a great manager here also in Kris Lindsay.

“When I met Kris for the first time it was him who convinced me that I was making the right decision to join the Swifts.

“He sold the club to me when he met me and I’m just hoping I can come here and be successful.

“It’s obviously going to be tough for us with a lot of money being pumped into the league, but I don’t see why here, at Dungannon, we can’t break into the top six.

“It will be hard, and it will be a battle but I don’t see any reason why we can’t do it, there are many quality players here!”