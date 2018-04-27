Carrick Rangers’ David McAlinden shaping up for final-day survival fight as Warrenpoint Town turn to summer plans

Carrick Rangers boss David McAlinden heads to Warrenpoint aiming to upset the Ballinamallard United fairytale and record a result he expects only those within the Amber Army to celebrate.

The Rangers boss stands one win away from securing Carrick’s position in the promotion/relegation play-off spot and sending basement-based Ballinamallard back into the Championship.

Warrenpoint Town manager Stephen McDonnell. Pic by Pacemaker.

“I have a lot of respect for Ballinamallard and manager Harry McConkey but all we could ever ask was for our destiny to be in our own hands and that is the case,” said McAlinden. “People have been writing Carrick off from the summer, saying I’m too inexperienced a manager for this level and the players are not good enough.

“But, thankfully, games are won or lost on the football pitch and I hope we can secure 11th.

“Whatever happens, I’ve always believed the best team is top at the end of the league and the worst bottom.”

McAlinden admits any final-day focus will extend to events beyond affairs in front of his eyes at Warrenpoint.

“We were aware of how the Ballinamallard game was going last week and it will be the same this week,” said McAlinden. “With both teams level on points it would be irresponsible as Carrick manager not to keep on top of how Ballinamallard get on at Glentoran.

“That is not to say the players will be kept informed but as a manager you want to be armed with as much information as possible.

“If, for example, Ballinamallard are 3-0 down then it would be daft for us to go charging forward late on in search of a goal when sitting back and securing a draw would be enough, or vice-versa.

“I consider that sensible management under the circumstances.

“Our aim is to maintain the same routine and not do anything different as although we know what it could mean on Saturday, it should not be about feeling any extra nerves.”

For host club Warrenpoint the match arrives with senior safety secure and future gains the goal under Stephen McDonnell following confirmation of his three-year contract to switch roles from interim boss to permanent manager.

“It is great to have everything official and now we can start planning for beyond this season,” said McDonnell. “We have offered deals to some players and will continue negotiations.

“But we want to end the season in the right way and it is also important to see that will to win from the players.”