Martin Murray has been made available for transfer to other clubs, Carrick Rangers have confirmed.

The club posted on their Twitter account on Wednesday morning that the decision was taken following discussions with manager Niall Currie.

Murray only rejoined the club during the summer after a successful spell in 2015 when he appeared 30 times and finished top goalscorer for the season with seven goals.

The midfielder left for Warrenpoint Town before rejoining the Gers in July last year.