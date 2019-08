Carrick Rangers striker Mark Kelly was thrilled after playing his part in their win at Institute.

The ex-'Stute front man came off the bench to seal Rangers' first victory of the season, with a neat finish in the closing stages, at a windswept Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Kelly was also delighted that Niall Currie's side battled hard and also kept a clean-sheet, as they finally put points on the board.