Carrick Rangers: Niall Currie wants winning return in push for runners-up spot

Carrick Rangers return to Bluefin Sport Championship action on Saturday rejuvenated and with renewed focus towards securing second spot.

Larne will collect the title trophy at home to Portadown this weekend, with Carrick visting Harland and Wolff Welders aiming to cement a seven-point gap over the Ports plus Dundela.

Dundela’s defeat of Portadown has left Carrick clear of both clubs entering the closing four fixtures.

“To finish second would be an unbelievable achievement but we have that opportunity,” said Niall Currie, who arrived at the club last summer following Rangers’ top-flight relegation. “The boys have been fantastic so we want to finish as strong as possible.

“This is a new squad and so young but we know, if at our best, then we can match anyone.

“But we also know that is what will be needed against the Welders and over our remaining games.

“To return to playing for the first time in three weeks is ridiculous at this time of the season, making it difficult to keep things ticking over and to maintain our momentum.

“But the boys have been working so hard.

“Michael Smith is ruled out due to work commitments and, unfortunately, Lewis Houston looks set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.”

Currie has had special praise for the club’s gala night at The Belfast Loughshore Hotel in aid of Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

“It was such a great cause and attracted a wonderful turnout fully supported by the chairman and club,” said Currie. “Everyone had a great night - but now it is back to business.”

Kick-off will be 3 o’clock.