Carrick Rangers to retire Jerry Thompson shirt with Larne and Portadown managers ‘proud’ of players on ‘emotional day’

Carrick Rangers have made the decision to retire the number 21 shirt in honour of former player Jerry Thompson.

Saturday’s Irish League fixtures took place just hours after the funeral of the 24-year-old, who joined Rangers in the summer.

His sudden and tragic death on Tuesday was met with widespread tributes, with a minute’s silence observed on Saturday and players sporting black armbands.

Carrick chairman Peter Clarke described the gesture as “a mark of respect and a memory to Jerry”.

Larne players held aloft a shirt in tribute to the club’s former defender and manager Tiernan Lynch described it to BBC Sport NI as “an emotional day...I was very proud to be manager of Larne but also I was very proud to be part of the Irish League...we stick together”.

Thompson spent last season at Portadown, with the club’s visit to Ballinamallard United delayed to an evening kick-off to accommodate players paying respects at the morning funeral. United issued a statement rejecting accusations they refused to postpone the game.

“Our desire this week was to show respect to the memory of Jerry Thompson as a friend and former player, offer our deepest condolences to his family and protect and support our players,” said Portadown manager Matthew Tipton. “I’m proud of my players following such a difficult week.

“The game has now been played, with everything irrelevant in terms of result or circumstances surrounding it.”